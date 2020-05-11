Coronavirus: overcrowding concerns may compel MBTA to be 'creative'

In a few short months, the coronavirus has turned an "exciting,quot; time for the MBTA into "a period of great, great uncertainty." according to Steve Poftak, the agency's general manager.

The pandemic has given the MBTA a major financial hit, due to the drop in passengers and fare revenue. And when passengers return, officials will face the additional challenge of providing enough service on the system's trains and buses to ensure passengers have enough space, due to physical distancing precautions.

In a podcast interview published Monday by CommonWealth MagazinePoftak said the overcrowding problem may require a bit of creativity, particularly on buses, where the number of passengers is expected to rebound faster than other modes of transportation.

A number of transit agencies across the country, from Seattle and Portland to Chicago and Milwaukee, have established guidelines to limit the number of passengers on a single bus. For example, in Chicago, new emergency rules gave drivers the authority to run as "just to stop,quot; and to avoid certain stops once their bus "got too full," defined as 15 or more passengers on a standard bus. 40 feet and 22 or more passengers on a 60 foot articulated bus.

However, Poftak does not anticipate that the MBTA will go in that direction. While MBTA officials are "thinking,quot; about what levels of passenger security would be in the midst of the pandemic, they rejected the notion of actively enforcing a specific number.

"I don't think we are in a direction where we have a ceiling," Poftak said on the Codcast podcast. “Driving a bus is hard work. The notion that they would also enforce these kinds of things which I don't think is a realistic expectation. "

Still, he said the MBTA's plans are "a great work in progress," as officials monitor how other transit agencies are responding to the pandemic. Poftak said the MBTA is currently modeling to identify where they could have crowded "problems,quot; as Massachusetts moves forward to allow more business and activities to resume next week. He specifically mentioned buses and the Blue Line, unlike the commuter train, where the number of passengers has fallen more precipitously.

As of last week, MBTA passengers are already required to wear face covers under Governor Charlie Baker's recent emergency order.

But that alone will not be enough, according to Poftak. He came up with the idea of ​​a system that offers passengers "real-time information,quot; on the busiest routes and even "some kind of fare incentive,quot; to use less crowded alternatives.

"If we have supply in other modes in places, can we be creative about moving people to other modes?" he said.

Poftak also suggested that the pandemic was a potential opportunity to install more bus lanes to increase service and distribute passengers, even without necessarily adding more physical buses.

"If a bus can do 10 runs instead of eight, that gives us additional capacity," he said.

The MBTA has already implemented certain separation measures, from the tailgate approach on buses and trolleybuses to tie up vehicle parts.

Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack also recently commented that the MBTA faces a "Goldilocks challenge,quot; when it comes to passengers in the near future. During a panel last Thursday, he said the agency needs to encourage enough passengers to address traffic congestion, greenhouse gases and equity issues, but not so much as to raise concerns.

That dilemma also bites the MBTA financially again.

"The most important and most difficult thing," Pollack said during a meeting last Monday, "is that you have to simultaneously budget for full service and reduced rates. And that's really what social distancing means for the MBTA."

The agency received $ 830 million in federal funds from the CARES Act. But according to Poftak, that relief will only get the MBTA for the next fiscal year. By July 2021, they project the number of passengers to remain at just 60 percent of their pre-COVID-19 levels.

"That is something that we are going to have to address," Poftak said.

