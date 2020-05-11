Coronavirus, Iran, Jerry Stiller: his report on Monday

Matilda Coleman
Coronavirus, Iran, Jerry Stiller: his report on Monday

For almost two months, the murder of Ahmaud Arbery received very little attention. In the past two weeks, it has become a subject of national outrage.

This morning, I want to tell you the story of what changed.

In early April, more than a month after Arbery's death, an actor and writer named JL Josiah Watts sent a distressed email to Kim Severson, a food writer for The Times who had met him while reporting a story several times ago. years. Watts explained that a cousin of his, Arbery, had been chased, shot dead by two men, and that no one had been arrested. Men are white and Arbery was black.

"This is like something from the 1950s," Watts wrote. "I'm very angry."

Severson forwarded the email to Richard Fausset, head of The Times' Atlanta office, and began to check it. He found that the police report was based almost entirely on the account of one of the two white men, who turned out to be a former local police officer. "It seemed worth investigating," said Richard, who grew up in New Orleans and has spent more than a decade covering the south.

He asked his editors to let him go to the Georgia coast, despite the fact that most Times correspondents do not travel during the pandemic. The editors said yes, as long as you didn't have to spend the night in a hotel.

Richard then led the 10-hour round trip on a single day in mid-April to interview people in Brunswick, Georgia, the scene of the shooting. In the following days, he continued to report from Atlanta and obtained more police records. At that point, he said, he began to feel like he was "sitting on top of a bomb."

The two men, Gregory and Travis McMichael, father and son, were charged with murder last week. They have yet to respond publicly, and like all defendants, they will have an opportunity to do so.

Given the vast resources available to the White House, including access to rapid test kits, the news suggests that other workplaces may have difficulty avoiding transmission if the economy begins to reopen soon.

The average number of passengers on a commercial flight within the United States at the moment: just 23. Every day, the airline industry is losing nearly $ 400 million.

Even when people stay more than six feet away, they can become infected by breathing the same air as an infected person for an extended period of time, Bromage explains. Those scenarios, he argues, are more troubling than a quick trip to the grocery store or almost any outdoor activity.

Background: Bromage told me that he started to focus on the virus in January to have a current example to use in his class on infectious diseases at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth.

Jamie Stockwell He is the deputy national editor who gave Richard Fausset approval to travel to Brunswick, Georgia (as discussed above), so we asked him about The Times' general policy on travel by correspondents now.

For the most part, he said, journalists do not travel. They report by phone, video chat, email and other means from their homes. "We are trying to keep our people as risk free as possible," Jamie said.

Obviously, however, reporting often carries some risk, and The Times has decided that some stories still require travel, ideally day trips. An exception: John Eligon traveled to Detroit ride a city bus there along with workers who have had to keep taking it to do their job. He then isolated himself in a hotel before returning home to Kansas City.

"At some point, we are going to be more comfortable with travel," Jamie said. "But I don't think we are there."

"People miss restaurants or bookstores or beaches or movie theaters, but what they are really missing is the opportunity to get together," writes our pop music critic Jon Caramanica.

