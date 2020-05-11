Coronavirus, Iran, Jerry Stiller: his report on Monday

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Good Morning. The virus is inside the White House. Airlines are in trouble. And Trump's aides are concerned about older voters. Let's start with the Ahmaud Arbery case.
How a case went national
For almost two months, the murder of Ahmaud Arbery received very little attention. In the past two weeks, it has become a subject of national outrage.
This morning, I want to tell you the story of what changed.
In early April, more than a month after Arbery's death, an actor and writer named JL Josiah Watts sent a distressed email to Kim Severson, a food writer for The Times who had met him while reporting a story several times ago. years. Watts explained that a cousin of his, Arbery, had been chased, shot dead by two men, and that no one had been arrested. Men are white and Arbery was black.
"This is like something from the 1950s," Watts wrote. "I'm very angry."
Severson forwarded the email to Richard Fausset, head of The Times' Atlanta office, and began to check it. He found that the police report was based almost entirely on the account of one of the two white men, who turned out to be a former local police officer. "It seemed worth investigating," said Richard, who grew up in New Orleans and has spent more than a decade covering the south.
He asked his editors to let him go to the Georgia coast, despite the fact that most Times correspondents do not travel during the pandemic. The editors said yes, as long as you didn't have to spend the night in a hotel.
Richard then led the 10-hour round trip on a single day in mid-April to interview people in Brunswick, Georgia, the scene of the shooting. In the following days, he continued to report from Atlanta and obtained more police records. At that point, he said, he began to feel like he was "sitting on top of a bomb."
The two men, Gregory and Travis McMichael, father and son, were charged with murder last week. They have yet to respond publicly, and like all defendants, they will have an opportunity to do so.
Five in the morning
1. An outbreak at the White House
Given the vast resources available to the White House, including access to rapid test kits, the news suggests that other workplaces may have difficulty avoiding transmission if the economy begins to reopen soon.
2. The airlines, in crisis
The average number of passengers on a commercial flight within the United States at the moment: just 23. Every day, the airline industry is losing nearly $ 400 million.
3. Why did a virus blog post go viral?
A friend may have already sent you a much-discussed blog post from a biologist named Erin Bromage: She has over six million views. Their An impressively clear explanation of how the virus often spreads within confined spaces, such as restaurants, churches, workplaces, and schools.
Even when people stay more than six feet away, they can become infected by breathing the same air as an infected person for an extended period of time, Bromage explains. Those scenarios, he argues, are more troubling than a quick trip to the grocery store or almost any outdoor activity.
Background: Bromage told me that he started to focus on the virus in January to have a current example to use in his class on infectious diseases at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth.
4. A political problem for Trump: over 65 years
Kellyanne Conway and other top aides to President Trump are Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman report that they are increasingly anxious about their low support among voters over 65. He gained that age group in 2016, but his handling of the virus, a virus that disproportionately harms the elderly, may be pushing some voters away.
And on the Democratic side, Joe Biden is more popular with older voters than Hillary Clinton. Consider this comparison of a poll last month and one shortly before the 2016 election:
5. Essential services for pampered pets
Many Bangkok residents are so obsessed with their dogs that they rushed to pet salons as soon as the city shutdown began to slow. "Throughout the city, you will see Labradors and Weimaraners, Pomeranians and Pugs," writes our Southeast Asian office chief, Hannah Beech. “There are too many Yorkshire Terriers. Some wear nail polish, and many wear clothes. "
In a Times op-ed, Mary McCord, a former Justice Department official, writes that Attorney General William Barr misrepresented her words to justify dropping criminal charges against Michael Flynn last week.
Jamie Stockwell He is the deputy national editor who gave Richard Fausset approval to travel to Brunswick, Georgia (as discussed above), so we asked him about The Times' general policy on travel by correspondents now.
For the most part, he said, journalists do not travel. They report by phone, video chat, email and other means from their homes. "We are trying to keep our people as risk free as possible," Jamie said.
Obviously, however, reporting often carries some risk, and The Times has decided that some stories still require travel, ideally day trips. An exception: John Eligon traveled to Detroit ride a city bus there along with workers who have had to keep taking it to do their job. He then isolated himself in a hotel before returning home to Kansas City.
"At some point, we are going to be more comfortable with travel," Jamie said. "But I don't think we are there."
Nutritional yeast isn't just for hippies
Praised by vegans for its salty taste, Nutritional yeast is becoming widespread. The mustard yellow flakes, nicknamed "nooch," also work as a condiment rich in umami. Use it when salt or cheese doesn't feel right – with sesame noodles, in salads, on roasted vegetables, whatever. Toss with popcorn for a Parmesan-like kick.
Rap stars become pioneers of Instagram Live
"People miss restaurants or bookstores or beaches or movie theaters, but what they are really missing is the opportunity to get together," writes our pop music critic Jon Caramanica.
