Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Free COVID-19 test sites open in Madison and Milwaukee – Up News Info

Free community testing sites for the coronavirus opened in Milwaukee and Madison on Monday, expanding the number of places where people can show up without an appointment to be tested for the highly contagious virus without having to leave their vehicles.

Community testing sites are part of the state's ongoing effort to create testing sites in areas with a known lack of access to COVID-19 testing or with community spread, which is when health officials cannot track how one person contracted the disease. The sites, which also run walk-ins, are open to all residents, including those jobs deemed essential.

"I urge anyone who needs a test to get tested at one of these sites and help protect their community and family from this virus," Governor Tony Evers said in a statement.

Health officials urge anyone who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with someone who has the virus to be tested. National Guard troops are helping to prosecute people at the sites. In Milwaukee, up to 500 people were expected to arrive per day.

"The whole point here is that the more we can speed up testing, the more we believe we can quickly return our lives to normal," Mayor Tom Barrett said at an online news conference on Sunday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

As of Sunday, more than 10,000 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, which had a total of 400 deaths and 1,820 people hospitalized with the disease.

Evers' three-phase plan to facilitate his "safer at home,quot; order would kick in only after the state meets six criteria, including fewer new diagnoses of coronavirus, fewer new reports of flu-like symptoms, and a lower percentage of 14-day positive coronavirus tests As of Monday, only two of the six criteria had been met to enter the first phase of reopening.

The establishment of community testing sites is part of Evers' management plan to scale up testing to better understand where the virus is and limit its spread.

