Coronavirus in Minnesota: a look at clinics being tested and how much – Up News Info

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, you should be tested. That's the message from Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. But how easy is it to get that test?

Hennepin Healthcare is now evaluating around 1,000 to 1,200 people per day. Anyone with symptoms can call their health care provider for an evaluation to see if they should be tested.

"I'm not feeling well, I want to make sure I can get tested here, can my symptoms access the tests?" And as the day goes by, the answer to those questions slowly turns itself, "said Dr. Glen Hansen, medical director of microbiology and molecular diagnostic testing at Hennepin Healthcare, said.

Hospitals across the state have limited themselves to those they have been able to test due to a lack of test supplies, but now supplies are here and test sites are ready.

Hennepin Healthcare, Allina and Health Partners have increased their testing to include any patient with symptoms of COVID-19 who has a medical referral. HealthPartners said they have increased their tests to 2,000 patients per day. That's almost seven times the number of tests since April 22.

%MINIFYHTML8c99802951c060d070e45161761fdb6814%

"We certainly have had enough appointments to meet demand so far," said Heather Dawson, vice president of laboratory services for Allina Health.

North Memorial Health also opened a test drive site in Robbinsdale last week that allows anyone with at least one symptom of COVID-19 to be tested, even without a doctor's referral.

"There has been a lot of collaboration in the back to make sure everyone has the capacity to scale up and we can share the learning with each other in terms of how things work and what doesn't," Dawson said.

Hennepin Healthcare has the goal of evaluating 10,000 patients per week.

"The state population should feel confident that testing is beginning to open up. Although we are still trying to be judicious in reaching the populations that we consider to be the most vulnerable. "

M Health Fairview cannot assess all symptomatic patients at this time. A spokesperson said they are still prioritizing healthcare workers and hospitalized patients.

Once you have completed the test, results can take up to five days.