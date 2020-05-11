Coronavirus in Minnesota: 528 more cases of COVID-19 reported as death toll nears 600 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – An additional 528 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Minnesota, and 13 more people died as a result of the new coronavirus.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Monday that the number of fatalities in the state has reached 591. Most of the deaths (472) have been residents of long-term care facilities, which have been badly affected by the virus. , as it is deadly to the elderly. and those with underlying health conditions.

According to health officials, 452 people are currently in the hospital fighting COVID-19. Of these, 194 are in intensive care beds, five fewer than on Sunday. Meanwhile, approximately 7,000 people have recovered and no longer need to be isolated.

Since the outbreak began in March, Minnesota has confirmed 11,799 cases of COVID-19. In the last week, the number of daily tests processed has continued to increase, resulting in a higher number of daily cases detected.

Health officials have said the state's goal is to eventually be able to process 20,000 tests per day. In the last 24 hours, 4,693 tests were processed in both state and private laboratories.

While Minnesota remains on a stay-at-home order, doctors and veterinarians were preparing Monday to return to elective surgeries, the latest development in the state's cautious approach to reopening the economy.

Governor Tim Walz initially issued the order to stay home in late March with the aim of "crushing the curve,quot; of the pandemic and making sure that the state's health system was not overwhelmed.

While the health care system has stood firm against the virus, more than 600,000 Minnesotans have filed for unemployment benefits as companies across the state closed to customers, some permanently.

The order to stay home is slated to expire on May 18.

