Convalescent plasma success during Ebola can lead to lives saved during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– When Covid-19 arrived in Dallas, Dr. Gary Weinstein and his wife, Dr. Donna Casey, realized that they would have to be creative to heal some of their most critical patients.

"We were sitting on the porch saying,‘ What do we do? Because we have life support people who don't come out as they normally should. What are the other options? & # 39; ”, said Dr. Casey, who specializes in internal medicine.

Dr. Weinstein, chief of Critical Care Medicine at Texas Presbyterian Health Hospital, Dallas, had relied on convalescent plasma when he treated Ebola patients in 2014. It was then that the antibody-rich blood of the recovered patients was transfused into the current ones.

"The idea was there, and we knew it should be beneficial in a new disease like this. It just hadn't been used in Dallas yet, ”he said.

But time was running out for one of her patients, a man who had been on a ventilator for four weeks.

The FDA granted emergency approval and began the search for a donor.

"Somehow we stopped," said Dr. Casey. "We started calling people. They say, "Are you really calling me, Donna Casey, asking for my blood?"

"We tried to find patients who had recovered and who had antibodies that could potentially donate plasma to our patients who were sick and in the ICU," said Dr. Weinstein.

They found a match and the patient recovered in a few days. Since then, they have used convalescent plasma in about 10 more patients.

"Having previous experience and looking back at the disease literature like this made us feel a little more comfortable doing it," said Dr. Weinstein.

More than 6,000 Covid-19 patients have received convalescent plasma from across the country.

Doctors are encouraging anyone who can donate. You must be free of Covid-19 symptoms for 28 days.

