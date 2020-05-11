Conor McGregor shows his desperation for attention once again with Twitter ranting

Conor McGregor witnessed Justin Gaethje's dominating effort at UFC 249 against Tony Ferguson last weekend from home, crying over the praise Gaethje received for a fifth round TKO.

Gaethje, of course, entered the fray because McGregor's main rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, was stuck in Russia in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Gaethje's surprise victory prepares him for a showdown against Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

McGregor, who is fighting for a fight this summer and commanding the UFC spotlight he used to own, took to Twitter on Monday to tear Gaethje apart and claim he was next against the 31-year-old.

"This is Justin and me next, as Khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game. Guarantee it." McGregor wrote in a tweet.

"I'm going to give you a butcher shop,quot; McGregor wrote in another message, addressed to Gaethje. "Your teeth. I'm going to put them in a shitty collar. Talk about my parenting skills? You're dead."

McGregor, 31, lost two of his last five fights and has competed only once since October 2018.

She faced two sexual assault charges in the past year and beat a man at a bar in Dublin, Ireland.

Gaethje is administered by Ali Abdelaziz, the same person who administers Nurmagomedov. Abdelaziz told ESPN this week that McGregor would not let his candidates pass for a title shot.