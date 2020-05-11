Complaints by Watford executives about the Premier League return show that some in the sport do not accept the competition

If you want to know to what extent self-interest burns through competitive sport, overwhelming elements like fairness, entertainment or public interest, consider the recent public statements by the top team executive in Watford as the efforts of the English Premier League to complete his suspended 2019 -20 season.

Scott Duxbury, President and CEO of Watford FC, wrote an op-ed in The Times of London whose headline lamented the "devastating effects,quot; of a plan to play the last nine games of the season on neutral fields rather than on the grounds. of each team. He insisted that Watford would lose the inherent advantage of playing in comfortable surroundings on Vicarage Road for five of his remaining games.

He even spoke in the article about how Watford's impressive 3-0 victory over runaway Premier League leader Liverpool was influenced by his team playing that game at home.

21,634 attendees attended the Liverpool game.

There will be zero when Watford plays again.

Actually, that should say "yes,quot; Watford plays again.

It is quite evident that Duxbury would prefer that no Premier League games be played anywhere to conclude the 2019-20 season, and do not think that this is due to security fears about the coronavirus pandemic. No, it is the fear of descent that worries him.

Watford is ranked 17 in the Premier League, one place above the three designated positions for relegation to the second division. If you had faith in your team, at the core of the sport, you would like the Hornets to earn their place in the 2020-21 Premier League on the field, wherever that field is located.

"How can you determine the long-term future of clubs under these fundamentally changed conditions?" Duxbury wrote. "How is there any appearance of justice? Putting all fears and worries aside is overly simplistic. Surely the 20 clubs must agree on the fairest path to complete the season?

This is a bogus dispute, because Duxbury knows well that any opportunity to complete the Premier League season will be realized under fundamentally changed conditions.

What the 20 clubs must agree on first is, assuming it is prudent to proceed, the surest way to complete the season. Since it is certain that the most important element of security is to compete in these games without fans gathered in the stands, the only consequent aspect of the advantage of the local field will be silenced for all. If league administrators determine that it is easier to control the security of a neutral site than 20 local stadiums, that should be the main concern.

What is the advantage of playing at home without the influence of a raucous crowd? Do the players know where the showers are? This argument must be below the dignity of someone in such a prestigious position, especially in an effort where competition is the essence of business.

What is happening with the Premier League could possibly have some impact on American sports trying to restart or launch their current seasons: the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball, MLS, or NWSL. The Premier League needs 14 votes out of 20 on any proposal to make such profound changes; If Watford wins his little argument, who can say that the American teams might not push for their own selfish concerns?

It's unfortunate, especially in a hotly contested relegation battle showing Watford ahead of Bournemouth alone on the goal differential, the season halted with the Duxbury team playing one more on the road than at home.

However, it is more unfortunate for Aston Villa that his team has played one game less than the others in this battle. If Villa had played once more and won, he would be ahead of Watford and Bournemouth.

There is a perfectly wonderful English word that is not commonly used on this side of the Atlantic: hum. It is so unknown here that my own Microsoft Word spell checker is checking it. But it's a word, honest. It means, according to the Google dictionary, "complaining persistently and in an irritating or irritating way." Scott Duxbury knows the word. At the moment, he defines his Watford FC.