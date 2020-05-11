Company manufactures dental hygiene mints to promote oral health at senior facilities – Up News Info

A Minnesota company is giving back to our nursing home communities when it comes to dental hygiene.

Primal Health, based in northeast Minneapolis, makes dental hygiene mints that are clinically proven to clean the mouth and promote oral health.

Senior facilities face the difficult task of maintaining dental hygiene during the pandemic because staff are overwhelmed and cannot brush everyone's teeth in a timely manner.

The medical impact of poor dental hygiene is problematic on an aging population, according to the company's chief executive, Dr. Emily Stein.

Dr. Stein invented it after his grandmother, who was no longer able to brush her teeth and suffered a stroke after the tooth was removed. In aging populations, dental problems increase the rate of other health complications, such as pneumonia.

The company is offering a purchase and a donation. For each bottle purchased, they will donate one to a Minnesota nursing home.

Peppermint works for all ages and comes in flavors like orange blossom.

You can find more information here.