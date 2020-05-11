Coming of Age During Colorado's Best Sports Decade

My love for sports started in the 1990s here in Colorado. How could I not?

Born and raised here in the Centennial State, my childhood was spent absorbed in newspapers and books, absorbing any information I might have about sports. The decade was exciting: we went from having two OK professional teams to four full of excitement in a matter of years.

My first love was basketball and the Nuggets. Seeing them emerge from the Paul Westhead era to surprise the world as the first No. 8 seed to knock down a No. 1 seed in 1994 was incredible. Seeing Dikembe Mutombo grab basketball at the end of Game 5 in Seattle from family television in my basement is forever etched in my memory.

The Rockies brought baseball to Mile High City in 1993 and two years later, behind the bats of the Blake Street Bombers, they made their first appearance in the playoffs. The Avs hit Denver in 1995 as a hurricane and finally gave the city a world championship. And the Broncos, what can I say? He was too young to have experienced the pain of previous Super Bowl losses. But man, those consecutive titles are magic.

It was this perfect storm that allowed me to fall in love with the world of sports. All the sports. And treasured every minute of it.