Colorado parks camp again this week, ski and restaurant decision to follow May 25

Matilda Coleman
Governor Jared Polis released a schedule Monday that state officials will consider reopening various parts of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision on whether ski resorts, restaurants and summer camps can be reopened will be made on May 25, Polis said, and after June 1 additional steps will be considered for the state's "safer at home,quot; plan. .

The dates were chosen based on the availability of data on the new coronavirus in Colorado, said Polis, which is 10-14 days less than the actual spread of the virus in the state.

"In the next week, we just started seeing the first people who could have been infected as the initial restrictions were loosened," he said.

