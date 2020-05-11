Colorado parks camp again this week, ski and restaurant decision to follow May 25

Governor Jared Polis released a schedule Monday that state officials will consider reopening various parts of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision on whether ski resorts, restaurants and summer camps can be reopened will be made on May 25, Polis said, and after June 1 additional steps will be considered for the state's "safer at home,quot; plan. .

The dates were chosen based on the availability of data on the new coronavirus in Colorado, said Polis, which is 10-14 days less than the actual spread of the virus in the state.

"In the next week, we just started seeing the first people who could have been infected as the initial restrictions were loosened," he said.

He added that state officials have already decided to reopen state parks on Tuesday for camping, and said he was publishing dates for the state's decision-making process to be as transparent as possible.

"If any state in the country were too fast to embrace people to meet again, whether it be in nightclubs, bars, or big parties, there would be another wave of COVID infections and it would be necessary, whether in the county, at the level municipal or God forbid at the state level, even more severe restrictions that are then temporarily placed in that area. We don't want another wave to take us away from our goals. "

