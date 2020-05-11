Colorado oil and gas regulators say they remain vigilant despite economic problems

In response to concerns about oil and gas producers shutting down wells and possibly drifting away amid industry economic turmoil, state regulators said Monday that they continue to conduct inspections and enforce regulations to protect the public and the public. environment.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission released a document and held a public meeting via the Internet to say that while companies may slow or suspend production, closing or temporarily abandoning a well does not increase risks.

"I just want to calm the notion that this recession amounts to some kind of environmental problem with more orphan wells. It's just, from my perspective, not the case, "said Jeff Robbins, COGCC director." We feel confident with my management team and the professional staff I have that we can continue to regulate this industry in a protective way. "

The slump in demand fueled by the coronavirus pandemic and a price war between Saudi Arabia that added to excess oil has led companies to cut or halt production, dramatically cut spending and lay off employees. Oil prices fell below zero for the first time in April when contracts expired and some people had to pay to offload oil they did not want or had no place to store.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, companies across the country had begun to cut spending due to pressure from lenders to pay off debts and free up cash.

The possibility of companies in Colorado closing wells has fueled fears of more wells called "orphans," which are abandoned without being properly closed. A COGCC report said there were 275 orphan wells and 422 associated sites as of July 1, 2019.

It is up to the state to pay to plug the well and restore the well sites if the company does not. The cost is typically six times the amount of the bonus paid by the company, according to a 2017 letter from Matt Lepore, the former COGCC director.

The average cost of plugging an abandoned well in the North Front Range of Colorado is approximately $ 82,500. Former Governor John Hickenlooper issued an executive order in 2018 allocating $ 5 million annually to clean up the sites.

In an April 28 letter, four environmental groups asked how the COGCC will ensure that the economic problems of the oil and gas industry do not undermine the implementation of Senate Bill 181, passed last year to review the regulations.

Robbins said Monday that the COGCC continues to conduct inspections and enforce rules and regulations. In April 2019, COGCC staff recorded 2,894 well inspections, compared to 4,193 this year. The difference is partly due to bad weather last April.

Drilling has been reduced in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin, which has been one of the country's leading oil producers. The COGCC said there are currently only four drilling rigs in the basin, compared to just over 20 earlier in the year.

Of the approximately 52,000 active wells in the state, 2,049 had been temporarily abandoned as of March. The total was 1,486 in March 2019. A company could temporarily abandon a well by slowing or suspending operations. The company must obtain COGCC approval and remove the production equipment and cap the well. Tests are required to verify the integrity of the well.

At the end of March, around 9,000 wells had been closed. In March 2019, around 9,600 wells were closed. Wells are generally closed to allow the operator to repair or replace equipment or because low prices make production unprofitable, according to the COGCC.

"We are going to be agile, and we are going to work with the operators, and we are going to make sure that the wells are moved to a closed or temporarily abandoned capacity, all the current rules and regulations will be to ensure safety first," Robbins said.