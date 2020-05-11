Christopher Meloni to return as Elliot Stabler for season 22 premiere of "Law & Order: SVU,quot;

Benson / Stabler fans, where are they? Elliot Stabler will return and perform for the service while Christopher Meloni is set to reprise his popular role from "Law & Order: SVU,quot;.

Meloni's departure almost a decade ago left many fans of the show heartbroken. He is now returning for the season 22 premiere of the show, according to People.

"It is quite clear that Elliot will be in the SVU season opener. I think I know, "showrunner Warren Leight said during a recent episode of SVU's behind the scenes podcast.

Meloni is actually bringing her iconic character back to the episode to help launch her own spin-off series. The program, which has not yet received a title, will follow Stabler as he leads the New York Police organized crime division.. The new series has already received a request for 13 episodes.

As for this season's premiere, there is another story, and we can thank the coronavirus for that. Leight said that due to the pandemic, it is unclear when the new season will begin.

This will be the first time that Meloni will play Stabler since he left "Law and order: SVU " back in 2011 after the contract negotiations broke down.

Meloni was an original cast member when the franchise premiered more than 20 years ago in September 1999, and she won a lead actor in an Emmy drama series nomination for her work on the show in 2006.

Meloni was canceled on the show after its season 12 finale, showing her character as retired from the police force.

Speaking of spin-offs, the Law & Order franchise also announced a "hate crime,quot; spin-off in September 2018. However, around this time last year, NBC decided to pin it.

In February, "Law & Order: SVU,quot; was renewed through its 24th season.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!