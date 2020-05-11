Chrissy Teigen takes a break from social media after fighting Alison Roman

Chrissy Teigen is taking a break from her Twitter account after fighting Alison Roman. Before going privately, Chrissy shared a post announcing that the battle with Alison Roman is taking its toll. The consequences were the result of an interview that Alison gave to the New Consumer and in it she accused Chrissy of managing a content farm. Right now, only Chrissy's 12.5 million approved followers can see her tweets. Chrissy likes to cook and many of her fans love her recipes. She has a line at Target and launched a new Cravings website by Chrissy Teigen and has seen a great response. It seems Chrissy was unprepared for what Alison would unleash on her way. Although Alison apologized for her comments, Chrissy continued privately anyway.

Alison Roman stated the following about Chrissy Teigen.

"She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like Boom, line at Target. Boom, she now has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it's fair, like the people who run a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it's not something I want to do. I don't aspire to that. "

Chrissy was not only overwhelmed by the comments, but her fans were outraged. You can see Alison's apology with Chrissy Teigen that she shared days before Chrissy finally made her Twitter account private below.

Hello @chrissyteigen! I sent an email, but I also wanted to say here that I really am sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn't have used you / your business (or Marie's!) As an example to show what I wanted for my own career: it was impertinent, sloppy and I'm very sorry – Alison Roman (@alisoneroman) May 9, 2020

On Monday morning, Chrissy fans woke up to see a message on her Twitter account. Only those who followed her previously can see her tweets now. It is unclear how long Chrissy plans to keep her Twitter blocked.

Chrissy shared the following message before becoming private.

“I really hate what this drama has caused this week. Calling my baby boys from the Petri dish or inventing flight manifests with my name on them to "Epstein Island,quot;, to justify someone else's disdain with me seems gross, so I'll take a little break. "

Have you been following the drama between Alison Roman and Chrissy Teigen? Were you surprised to see that Chrissy had blocked her Twitter?

