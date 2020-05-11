Chrissy Teigen declares rupture of social networks in the wake of Alison Roman Feud

WENN

Before making the announcement, John Legend's wife admits on Twitter that the food writer's comment on the popularity of her line of cookware has "hit me hard."

Chrissy Teigen he's taking a break from social media, confessing his war of words with food writer Alison Roman, a little too deep.

The blogger explained that she was surprised by the popularity of Chrissy's line of cookware at the American retailer Target on the back of a successful cookbook during a conversation with page six of the New York Post.

"Boom, she now has an Instagram page that has more than a million followers where there are only people who run a content farm for her," said the writer. "That horrifies me and it's not something I want to do. I don't aspire to that."

Going to Twitter, Teigen admitted that she was hurt by Alison's comments, explaining that "they hit me hard" and added: "I have made her recipes for years, bought cookbooks, supported her on social media and praised her on Interviews: "I even signed up to produce the same show the executive talks about in this article."

"I really loved everything about Alison. I was jealous that she had a book with food on the cover instead of a face! I've made countless recipes from the NYT (New York Times) she's created, posting along the way … I I guess we should probably stop following @alisoneroman. "

Alison tried to defend her comments, explaining: "I want to clarify, I am not going to look for anyone who is successful, especially women. I was trying to clarify that my business model does not include a product line, which works very well for some, but I don't see it working for me. "

That didn't help, and on Sunday, May 10, Chrissy announced a parenthesis on social media, so she could recover from the online attacks that had caused her to come and go with Roman.

"I really hate what this drama has caused this week," he wrote. "Calling my baby children from the Petri dish or inventing flight manifests with my name on them to the & # 39; Epstein Island & # 39 ;, to justify someone else's disdain with me seems disgusting to me, so I'll take a little break".

"This is what always happens. The first day, a lot of support, then the next, 1 million reasons why you deserved this. It never fails."