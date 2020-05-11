Chrissy Teigen accepted Alison Roman's apology

Image: Getty Image: Getty

Chrissy Teigen has finished stewing on Alison Roman, and Monday night ended her brief hiatus on Twitter with a conciliatory note. I desperately wanted this blog headline to be about "squashing your meat," but all tabloids in America have already passed.in me to that. I will try to move on.

Teigen accepted Roman's apology for saying in an interview that she Never Leveraging your brand on a product line like Teigen has, sparking a whole weekend of drama on the Internet and seemingly causing quite a bit of distress for Teigen. Since Page six:

"Thanks for this, @alisoneroman. To be clear, it never occurred to me to apologize for what you really thought! The comments stung, but more stung because they came from you! It wasn't my usual news of a random person who hated everything about me! "Teigen tweeted Monday night after taking a short break from the social media platform. “I still think you are incredibly talented. And in an industry that doesn't really lend itself to supporting more than a handful of people at once, I feel like all we have is for each other! She added: "And honestly, for the past few days, every time I saw an shallot I wanted to cry, but I appreciate this and I hope that we can all be better and learn from the stupidity that we have all said and done." %MINIFYHTML0ddc2f881ee3c2271a97d7167fd1a83916%

The problem started when Roman unnecessarily called Teigen (and, inexplicably, Marie Kondo) in a interview with the new consumer, saying that " Chrissy Teigen has done is very crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has a Instagram page That has more than a million followers where it's just about people running a content farm for her. "

Teigen was hurt. Roman He apologized, so He apologized again, but more formally, either because she really felt bad or because she was exhausted by the attack of hate be criticized for it for criticizing Teigen, who clearly He didn't deserve any of this.

As part of her forgiving tweets, Teigen recalled the days when she was as naive as Roman, thinking she could say whatever she wanted:

"Finally, I realized that once the 'sarcastic girl who didn't care' became a fairly successful cookbook author and had more power in the industry, she couldn't say what she wanted. The more we grow, the more we receive those calls of attention ".

She continued, "I often comment on how I wish I could get away with what I used to do now, but the truth is, no. I've learned a fucKton of my years being seen (and read) and I can really say it makes you a better person! It makes you think about the impact of what you say / who could harm ".

