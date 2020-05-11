Chris Hemsworth honors his young mom Leonie on Mother's Day and fans are going crazy for her timeless beauty

Chris Hemsworth honored his mother, Leonie Hemsworth on Mother's Day, and while he shared a sweet photo of himself, his mother, and his model wife, Elsa Pataky, with whom he shares three children, it was his mother who was the subject of media attention. Fans had a hard time distinguishing Chris's wife from their mother, and many began to praise the blonde, Australian beauty for passing on her good genes to her three children: Luke, Chris and Liam. Some even said they thought Leonie and Elsa looked like sisters, much less mother and daughter-in-law. Chris didn't share any details about how they celebrated the holidays, but he certainly gave fans plenty to talk about because of his young mother.

It's hard to believe that Leonie Hemsworth has three children and six grandchildren when she looks as young and vibrant as she is, but it's true. Along with Kris Jenner, Leonie is recognized for her age-defying beauty and her ability to raise three successful children who have found fame, success, and thriving careers.

Chris Hemsworth shared the following message along with photos of his mother Leonie and his wife, Elsa.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing moms out there! Greetings! Xoxo 😘"

You can see the photos Chris shared below.

Chris and Elsa are the parents of three children: twins Tristan and Sasha and their daughter India Rose. Elsa Pataky shared a photo of herself with the children around Christmas time, where everyone was wearing matching pajamas. All the children are blond like their parents and Chris and Elsa share family photos showing that the children enjoy many outdoor activities in their homeland of Australia.

You can see a photo of Elsa and the children below.

Liam Hemsworth also shared a sweet photo of himself with his mother for Mother's Day. In the photo, Liam was a very happy boy with blonde hair and huge blue eyes. He smiled for the camera as his mother looked at her youngest son with love.

Liam shared the following message.

"Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful mother ❤️❤️❤️"

What do you think about the fans' reactions to Leonie Hemsworth and the photos Chris Hemsworth shared on Mother's Day? Do you think she looks eternal?

