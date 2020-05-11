Chris Brown showed love for the women in his life for Mother's Day! He praised his baby Mamas, Nia Guzman and Ammika Harris, and his beloved mother: see the photos he shared

Chris Brown made sure to show a little love for the women in his life for Mother's Day. He shares several posts on his social media account with his mother and his two mother babies: Aeko's mother, Ammika Harris, and Royalty's mother Nia Guzman.

Take a look at his social media posts below.

‘HAPPY MOTHERS DAY ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ GOD IS A FEMALE … my mom is god to me & # 39; & # 39; He captioned his post that includes a photo of his mother and two other of his baby moms.

Someone said: ‘God is a woman = Women are the creators of beings. We are born life. Damn everyone embarrassing. "

A follower praised Chris's words and posted this: "I love it when a MAN can recognize an amazing MOTHER! I totally understand all the DRAMMA that is involved, but when you can be a co-parent and put his son aside it's amazing! happy mother's day. & # 39;

A follower addressed the haters in the comments and posted this message: "These little girls are madly weird as if they haven't called their mom yet, but they care about someone else's."

Someone disagrees with Chris calling his mother "God,quot; and saying, "No, she is not or you would never have beaten her or Rihanna."

Someone criticized the comments and the person above jumped back into the comments and said, "I still wouldn't call God a woman if I was imposing her." Do you understand the point? You seem a little slow. "

Chris shared a separate photo with Amika Harris and Aeko and fans were amazed.

Someone said, "She's our favorite, apart from Momma Brown, shut down ♥ ️ ♥ ️" and more people got excited about Ammika.

Apart from this, the other day, Ammika shared some new photos with her and her baby Aeko. Fans are obviously amazed and can't help but praise the baby, saying he looks like his father.



