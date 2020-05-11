CHP Releases Helicopter Video of Night Rescue in the Waters of Half Moon Bay Cave – Up News Info San Francisco

HALF MOON BAY (Up News Info SF) – The California Highway Patrol released a dramatic helicopter video Sunday of a couple's cave rescue being trapped by rising water along the San Mateo County coastline.

The drama started late Thursday near the Ritz Carlton on the coast of Half Moon Bay. Even though their cell phone signal was weak, the couple was able to call 911 when the rising ocean forced them into a cave.

Just after 9:15 p.m., firefighters from the Coastside Fire Protection District arrived and established a rope system from the top of the cliff to support the rescue swimmer from the California State Parks.

The CHP brought in a helicopter and the Pillar Point Harbor Master arrived with a rescue boat. Both provided backup, light and security for the rescue swimmer.

The swimmer was able to reach the two people and rescued them one by one using a paddle board, taking them to the beach by swimming several hundred meters in open water. A dramatic feat captured in the video.

They were medically evaluated by firefighters / paramedics on the beach.

"This is a great reminder that the ocean is powerful, and people should be aware of the changing tides," Cal Fire officials said in a statement.