CHP Air video of the Wrong-Way Wild pilot running across the Carquinez Bridge – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info SF) – The California Highway Patrol released an aerial video Monday of a savage chase of a driver who crossed the Carquinez Bridge the wrong way, dodging oncoming vehicles at speeds of up to 100 mph and eventually accelerated a railroad in Vallejo in an attempt to evade capture.

The incident started at 10 p.m. On Friday, when authorities began chasing two suspects west on Highway 80. When the suspects approached the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza, the vehicle turns into a cross lane and then continues through the toll plaza. in the opposite direction.

The officers chasing him did not follow him, but continued to track the suspect through the air and in a parallel highway lane. Dramatic aerial video shows suspects traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph, dodging unsuspecting motorists heading head-on in the right direction.

%MINIFYHTML726920cd079b2b0b5287b5d6b03a40fa16%

The suspects finally stop on an elevated portion of the highway, turn 180 degrees and continue in the right direction. Once again he crosses the bridge where a waiting CHP officer joins in a high-speed chase.

The suspects, who are traveling at speeds over 90 mph, then take the 780 exit ramp and re-enter the highway in the wrong direction. Again, the driver turns 180 degrees and heads west in the right direction.

Eventually, the driver ends up going the wrong way on the Marine World Parkway toward Vallejo, where local police joined the chase. In Tuolumne and Almond, the suspect leaves the road and begins to run down the railroad tracks where the car is deactivated and the two suspects emerge and flee on foot.

The driver was finally pulled over trying to hide in a backyard in the 100 block of Seaview Court at 10:42 p.m. It was not immediately known if the second suspect was detained.

The CHP has handed over the investigation to the Vallejo Police. He did not know what charges the Vallejo police were arresting the driver.