Children identified in horrific 580 freeway accident identified – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – The Alameda County coroner's office identified two children killed in an accident involving a Caltrans rental vehicle on Interstate 580 in Oakland last week as Elijah Naidu, 13, and Candace Parks, 8 years old. .

The accident was reported around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 580 West, just east of Lakeshore Avenue, according to California.

Traffic cop.

A white Honda Accord lost control and hit the back of a white Ford F-250 Caltrans rental truck parked in the center divider. Two Caltrans employees were outside the vehicle doing maintenance work and were not hit, CHP officials said.

A white Toyota Sienna pickup truck hit the Honda, and Naidu and Parks, both passengers in the Honda, were killed. A third child in the vehicle suffered moderate injuries, while the driver suffered serious injuries and was transferred to a hospital. No one in the Toyota was injured.

Impairment is not considered a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case should call the CHP Oakland Area Office at (510) 457-2875.