Check out this 1957 Cadillac of patio furniture

Inspired by my colleague Megan Reynolds ode With your new zero gravity chair, I must share the latest patio accessory of my dreams – one of these huge rocking sofas with an awning and absolutely amazing mid-century design details.

Here's another one, the setting for a publicity photo from 1968. This one is even better, because it's huge, big enough to read all day or take a substantial nap, and it has a completely wild floral pattern. You could spend a whole summer stretched out on that thing, smeared with aloe vera. Be careful though, as you could absolutely lose a finger on one of the various hinge mechanisms.

Of course, you can still buy something with these similar lines, but it's good enough if there's no mid-century marginal or trippy pattern, in a color palette where you can practically smell cigarette smoke and perhaps hear faint echoes of the landing emission. ? I would say not.