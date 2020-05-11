Check out Mark Consuelos at the Katy Keen Finale

Hiram Lodge is leaving to torture his own family in Riverdale.

Mark Consuelos is making an appearance at the end of RiverdaleKaty Keene's spin-off this week, which means we'll be able to find out if Hiram has changed in the past five years. Let's guess that he has not, but at least he is still alive after that mysterious illness he has been suffering and that murder he has just committed.

You can see Hiram's trip to Katy Keene for the first time in the photo above, and we must say it looks good. That fuzzy coat is working for him! We don't know exactly what's in store when Hiram arrives, but executive producer Michael Grassi gave us some hints.

"There is one more Riverdale crossover before the end of our first season! Everyone's favorite villain, Hiram Lodge, takes a trip from Riverdale to New York City to cause trouble for the López family, "he said." We adore Mark Consuelos, and we think fans will love to see him doing old tricks, bringing his brand of sexy danger to Katy Keene"

Sexy danger, you say? How can we say no to that?