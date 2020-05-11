Cassie lets the world hear baby Frankie's sweet voice in video posted by husband Alex Fine

And so Cassie is celebrating her first Mother's Day, and her husband, Alex Fine, made sure to write a beautiful message for her.

The personal trainer went to social media where he shared a bunch of new photos of Cassie and her baby, Frankie, playing, hugging, and even laughing.

Alex also posted a video where Cassie is talking to her baby and is delighted to hear from her mother, so she goes out of her way to give an answer.

He wrote: "Happy first mother's day to the best mom, wife and best friend. You two are so perfect and I love that the rest of my life is with you two. Thank you for being the most loving, sweet and beautiful human for Frankie and me … FYI, I hired a mariachi band to wake everyone up right now to start the festivities, but they didn't show up, so I guess we'll be sleeping there. Also, happy day for all the moms out there @Pamfine @karmicrelief. "

A fanatic said this: “A beautiful mother. Happy Mother's Day Cass ♥ ️ Omg, her voice at last !!!! ”

Another commenter said, "Happy first Mother's Day to my sweet, loving, intelligent, fun and beautiful girl! You have a loving husband, a beautiful daughter and a life of adventure ahead! PS. If the mariachi band appears Get up and dance! ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️💐 "

This sponsor wrote: "Happy first day from mom @cassie 🥰, I am so glad that God has blessed you. You deserve it. Enjoy your day with your beautiful and amazing family! I love you, xoxo.

This person revealed: "Wonderful 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 @ alexfine44 the best decision you have ever made!" And you know I think you've made some pretty good decisions in your life. That last video is love in its purest form. "

Another follower replied: “HAPPY FIRST DAY OF MOTHERSH️❣️❣️ So proud of the woman you have become ❤️ God bless you. Awwwwww, I love you guys so much, bless the tour family always ❤️Happy Mother's Day @cassie. "

This installer revealed, "Happy Mother's Day @cassie never thought we'd see this day. Omg everyone, they are both so beautiful. Happy Mother's Day !! Baby: That's my dad 🥺🤗 Cassie: 🥺🥰 yeah, that It is her photo so cute. That laugh is gold! ❤️ ”

Cassie is enjoying every moment of this journey.



