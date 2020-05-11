Cas Seinfeld ’, Cas King of Queens’ Casts Honor Jerry Stiller – Up News Info

Jerry Stiller's castmates in classic comedies Seinfeld and The king of queens He recalled his late friend and co-star today, with Jason Alexander calling his television father "perhaps the kindest man I have had the honor of working with."

King of queens Star Kevin James called Stiller "one of the kindest, most loving and fun people to ever honor this land."

Read their tributes along with King of queens‘Leah Remini and more as they arrive …

Such sad news that my dear friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I had the honor of working with. He made me laugh when I was a kid and I was with him every day. A great actor, a great man, a charming friend. #RIPJerryStiller I love you – Jason Alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020

I was lucky to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years in The King Of Queens, but I was even lucky to meet him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather. I'm just

– Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) May 11, 2020