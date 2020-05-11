Cas Seinfeld ’, Cas King of Queens’ Casts Honor Jerry Stiller – Up News Info

Jerry Stiller's castmates in classic comedies Seinfeld and The king of queens He recalled his late friend and co-star today, with Jason Alexander calling his television father "perhaps the kindest man I have had the honor of working with."
King of queens Star Kevin James called Stiller "one of the kindest, most loving and fun people to ever honor this land."
Read their tributes along with King of queens‘Leah Remini and more as they arrive …
