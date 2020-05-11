Carmelo Anthony shares beautiful photo of wife La La Anthony flaunting her bare belly and feathers this sweet message

Carmelo Anthony does not hide anything when it comes to his wife, La La Anthony. The basketball star went to Instagram, where he shared a never-before-seen photo of his wife, who was pregnant at the time with her only child, Kiyan.

The image shows La La looking beautiful without makeup while Melo is piercing her naked and pregnant belly.

The athlete wrote this note in honor of Mother's Day: "To an incredibly STRONG woman. Thank you for being the anchor of our family! You are such an amazing mother. We love you! We are blessed to share every day. with you, especially such a special one. ❤️

Happy Mother's Day,quot;

Many fans stepped in to say how beautiful La La looks in the photo, while others raised Melo's other baby mom Mia Burks.

A fan said, "Omg. You look so beautiful, baby @lala wow wow wow."

Another commenter wrote: "Damn Lala looks like the one of He got the game in this picture 😩😩😩😩🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤".

This follower shared: “This is such a beautiful image. 🔥 Happy Mother's Day, Mrs. Anthony. So I will give LeBron 30 one night, Melo, happy Mother's Day, Lala. "

This person stated, "I don't see him doing that … he probably called her and said it … and that's just as good."

the Power The actress shared a sweet message about her son: "I have been blessed to have a son and a best friend, all in one. Always grateful that God has brought us together. It is a coincidence that could only have been done in heaven❤️🙏🏽 HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY to all moms. Sending a lot of love in your own way today and every day. 😘😘😘 "

She added: “When everything else doesn't remember having fun with our kids and knowing what they like too! Kiyan always reminds me, "Have fun mom!" I will always be his mother first (I check him when I need him too), but I love the bond we have created❤️ HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ALL MOMS 😘❤️ I LOVE YOU. 👑👑 ”

He also bathed his mother with love: "Mom, the photo from high school in high school❤️ Mom, you are beautiful inside … from the moment I was born until now YOU will be my safe place ❤️Love You Mommy #happymothersday,quot; .

The family seems united again.



