Cannes Film Festival hopes to host special film events after coronavirus postponement

While admitting that "a physical edition of Cannes 2020 is hard to imagine," artistic director Thierry Fremaux is determined to protect theaters by making plans to screen selected films.

The heads of the Cannes Film Festival are preparing plans to screen films originally due to the premiere at the postponed 2020 event directly in theaters as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The May event was initially rescheduled for late June, and then in early July, but last month (April), festival bosses accepted the fact that Cannes was unlikely to unfold "in its original form."

However, officials seemed to oppose calls for the usual party in southern France to go digital, like the New York Tribeca Film Festival, and instead, they hope to bring Cannes to people by hosting special film events. .

In a new interview with ScreenDaily.com, published on the eve of the original Cannes launch, festival art director Thierry Fremaux admits that he "could never have imagined" ever canceling the dazzling coup, a decision that left him "outdone" with a great feeling of melancholy and nostalgia. "

"Given the circumstances, it is difficult to imagine a physical edition of Cannes 2020, so we will have to do something different …", he shared. "Everyone understands that (it is) impossible this year."

As an alternative, the organizers will make an announcement in early June, unveiling the full list of films that should receive red carpet treatment, and explaining their vision of what Fremaux called "Cannes outside the walls."

Among the films originally chosen for the Cannes debuts are "Wes Anderson"The French office" Spike lee& # 39; s "Give 5 Bloods"and Pixar Animated Project"soul"

"The goal is to start organizing events in cinemas," he explained, while suggesting that the heads of Cannes sponsor screenings at other festivals scheduled for later this year, such as those in Toronto, Canada, Deauville in France, San Sebastian in Spain. and Italy. Venice Film Festival, which is still slated for a release in September.

Fremaux did not elaborate on how the plan would work, but asked world leaders and members of the public to show their support for the film industry, which has closed in many territories with coronavirus blockades in place.

"There will need to be protective measures, especially around rents and economic safeguards," he said. "The way the Germans do it: There are no layoffs, and they are all ready to go back to normal."

"We protected banks in 2008, so let's protect cinemas, theaters and bookstores in 2020. Personally, to live, I need my bank. But I also need cinema."