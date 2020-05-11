California, western states seek $ 1 billion federal lifeline for first responders, healthcare, public education – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California is teaming up with other western states to apply for a $ 1 trillion collective lifeline from the federal government to fund essential first responders, health care needs and education systems as states They are dealing with historical budget deficits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that he and the governors of Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Colorado, along with state legislative leaders, signed a letter asking congressional leaders for emergency funds such as the costs of administering the pandemic. and the huge disbursements of unemployment benefits. dip the state coffers in red.

The letter was sent to Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), To House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), To Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R -Ky.) And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.)

“These are challenging times and require a spirit of collaboration. They require a level of cooperation that led to a conversation with our western governors and our western compact. We decided it would be better if we go together and advance our needs and bring to light, and put in writing, our hope and expectation of support from the federal government, ”Newsom said.

Newsom said that since March, 4.5 million Californians have applied for unemployment, and the state has paid a record $ 13.1 billion in unemployment benefits. California faces a budget deficit of $ 54.3 billion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the state was projected to have a surplus of $ 21 billion.

"You see numbers, in large and small states, the impact of general funds on their budgets, states like California that had some surpluses that now have historic deficits and challenges related to unemployment claims like they don't have." seen from the Great Depression. "

The $ 1 trillion in funds are designed to go to individual states, counties, and cities in all five states to maintain the services citizens now have more than ever.

“This is the requirement of this moment. This gives you a sense of the momentum of the needs that we all feel as states, as regions, as cities, that are required to overcome this pandemic and to make sure that we are doing justice to you, your public health, your public safety. , to our education system, "Newsom said. Because remember, these budget deficits are much bigger than any state, any city, any county. But they directly impact public safety, our firefighters, our police, our first responders. They directly impact public education and our teachers. They directly impact public health and our ability for counties to support their public health systems. It's not just asking for bailouts, but just the opposite. It's asking that we support those we need the most in this moment ".

Last week, Newsom said that despite the state's historic economic downturn, he was confident that the state could recover, but said his optimism was conditional on increased federal support.

The governor's announcement of the federal aid application comes after the first weekend of the reopening of some California businesses during Phase 2 of relaxed guidelines and accommodations in the workplace. Newsom is expected to announce additional guidelines on Tuesday to reopen more businesses, such as restaurants, offices and shopping malls.

The governor noted that the number of deaths in the state from COVID-19 had dropped dramatically with only 25 new deaths from coronavirus being reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the state's death toll to 2,770. The total number of coronavirus cases increased 1.9 percent to 67,939.

While hospitalizations increased a little less than one percent, intensive care cases were nearly flat, falling 0.4 percent.