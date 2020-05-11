California Science Center's uck Stuck At Home Science ’video series offers hands-on projects – Up News Info Los Angeles

It seems that the longer the coronavirus quarantine continues, the more difficult it will be for children to find interesting and educational things to do.

The California Science Center at Exposition Park is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but continues to teach and learn with a live streaming program called "Stuck At Home Science,quot;.

The video series encourages families to "explore, research, and have fun,quot; through easy-to-follow, age-appropriate activities using common household supplies.

The series airs live Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. PDT. But if you miss it, the video is posted on the website and you can also download an activity card to help young scientists test the experiment at home.

Visit our website to continue your child's science learning with our easy-to-follow activities. New and fun content posted daily Monday through Friday! #StuckAtHomeScience #sciencerocks #flattenthecurve https://t.co/qNlN2p450R pic.twitter.com/wmucxUCnma %MINIFYHTMLc0aeaaedd34dc57fa0d67c136a615dc814% – CA Science Center (@casciencecenter) March 20, 2020

Lessons are offered in English and Spanish.

"The mission of the Science Center is to make science learning accessible to all and we are fulfilling it while we are closed to the public," said Jeffrey Rudolph, President and CEO of the California Science Center. "Stuck Science at Home,quot; activities provide a fun and educational way to help parents and students continue to learn science, even when they can't physically go to the Science Center. "

Participants are encouraged to share photos of the "Science Stuck at Home,quot; activities on social media. You can follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and use the hashtag #StuckAtHomeScience in your post.

Founded in 1951 as the "California Museum of Science and Industry," the facility was remodeled in 1998 and renamed the "California Science Center." The space shuttle Endeavor is among the museum's permanent exhibits.