California Governor Gavin Newsom Asks for $ 1 Billion More in Federal Aid – Up News Info

In his report on the coronavirus on Monday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that he and leaders from Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Nevada, including governors and speakers from each state's legislature, are asking the federal government to provide an additional trillion aid to those states. These are the so-called members of the Western Pact.

"These budget deficits are much bigger than any state," said the governor. "Public security officials"

Newsom said this aid is necessary, in part, because it sees real unemployment rising beyond 20 percent "most likely approaching 22, 3, 4, 5 percent."

%MINIFYHTML75c6dd3f96ada036ef85ce9de302168015%

"The challenge is enormous," Newsom said.