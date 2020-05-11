California beauty salons and hair salons say they are safe and ready to reopen – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX) – A San Jose hair salon owner is among the growing number of stylists who believe salons and hair salons should be part of the reopening of California phase two.

Karie Bennett, owner of several Atelier salons in San Jose, said stylists must receive weeks of disinfection, sterilization and sanitation training as a requirement of the state of California to obtain a cosmetology license.

"Next to a hospital, the classrooms will be one of the cleanest places you can go," said Bennett.

Although the doors are closed in his classrooms, Bennett has not stopped working. She is preparing her businesses to reopen with additional security precautions when the governor finally gives the green light.

"Now I'm making dividers, partitions between our shampoo bowls," he said. "I don't think I can go too far overboard by making our classrooms safe, clean and sanitary."

She said the chairs will be placed six feet away, that magazines will no longer be offered and that stylists will wear masks and masks. Her classrooms, she said, have hospital-grade HEPA filtration systems. Bennett is also training her stylists to obtain what she calls a "Barbicide COVID-19 certification."

%MINIFYHTMLc7b07c85a90920e999470efc15a77ba516%

"The barbicide is one of the disinfection fluids we use and it is a virucidal, it kills bacteria and it was actually looking at the list and it always kills the human coronavirus," he said.

Meanwhile, the California Professional Federation of Beauty announced that it plans to sue Governor Gavin Newsom in an attempt to reopen as soon as possible. The industry group represents half a million stylists and barbers. Bennett said that while suing the governor is extreme, she believes it is a way to get his attention.

The second phase of the reopening of the state includes nurseries, bookstores and toy stores. Bennett believes that beauty salons should be included in phase two, not only because of the training required by the state, but also because of the additional steps many will take.

"I don't know if these other types of companies can really achieve that standard of disinfection that a salon could," said Bennett. "Knowing what we are doing and the social distancing, I feel like we should be in phase two."