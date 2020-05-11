CAA signs Dan Stevens of Downton Abbey – Up News Info

CAA has signed Dan Stevens. Best known for his work on Downton Abbey and plays like Broadway The heiressStevens next star in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga, alongside Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan. He also stars with Judi Dench and Isla Fisher in the comedy Noel Coward. Glowing spirit and The rent, which marks Dave Franco's directorial debut.

Stevens had been represented by WME. He recently appeared in Call of the Wild and starred in the series Noah Hawley Marvel. Legion in FX. This after he appeared in Hawley's directorial debut. Lucy in heaven.

Her other job includes HBO. High maintenance, sense and sensitivity, the beauty line and Maxwell. Stage work includes Arcadia, the vortex and Hay fever in the West End, and Every good boy deserves a favor at the National Theater in London.

Stevens continues to be represented in the UK by Tor Belfrage at Julian Belfrage Associates and lawyers Jodi Peikoff and Michael Mahan at Mahan Peikoff.