Brawl erupts at the Los Angeles target after two clients refuse to wear face masks and then attack employees

As reality continues to establish that wearing face masks is now part of our new normal, there have been certain people who are not so willing to adapt. A Los Angeles target was the scene of a recent fight that erupted when two clients refused to wear face masks while inside.

According to @LATimes, Phillip Hamilton, 31, and Paul Hamilton, 29, now face felony assault charges after allegedly assaulting a Target employee who confronted them for their refusal to wear masks inside a location. from Van Nuys Target. The men reportedly turned violent when approached over the mandatory directive and proceeded to physically attack the employee when they attempted to escort them out of the store.

Drake Madison, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Police Department, described the encounter and said, "As they approached the exit, one of the suspects suddenly and unprovoked turned and hit the store clerk, which did that he and the suspect fell to the ground. " . "

Target surveillance video shows that while they were on the ground in a fight, the employee suffered a broken left arm at the hands of one of the men. It was then that the second man joined in and struggled with two additional employees as they tried to contain him. The employee with the broken arm was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Target made a statement about the incident, stating that "we are grateful for the support of the local police and will provide any information that may be helpful to your investigation."

