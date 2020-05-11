Bravo "Southern Charm,quot; star Kathryn Dennis apologized after people called her racist for sending a monkey emoji to a black woman

Kathryn Dennis, who has appeared in all six seasons of Bravo's reality series Southern charm, apologized Monday for sending a monkey emoji to activist and radio host Mika Gadsden when he was defending a local Charleston business owner for hosting a Trump boat parade. "I want to admit that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt." Dennis tweeted. “Although the context was not my intention, there is no 'yes and no or buts' excuse me. I didn't think about it, and it was and is wrong. I know I am not that person. I know and I will do better. " Dennis tweeted an apology for using the monkey emoji in his direct message after Gadsden tweeted a screenshotBut unreleased screenshots from Dennis' entire conversation with Gadsden reveal that the reality star texted the activist relentlessly 28 times, calling her "psychopath,quot; and saying, "Do you have a mother?" Bravo did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Dennis, a resident of Charleston, South Carolina, got into a social media conversation on Sunday night that involved Katie Shields, owner of a local nail salon called Mylk Bar. Shields had posted an Instagram story on her personal account saying he was hosting a "Trump Boat Parade,quot; later this month. Another small business owner, Paulina Rodríguez, who sold her jewelry at Shields's nail salon, republished Shields' Instagram story, saying she was cutting ties with the business owner for supporting Trump. (She did not include Shields' name or identity.) Shields posted another Instagram story asking his followers for DM Rodríguez "and explain that supporting Trump does not make you racist." As a result, Rodríguez told BuzzFeed News that he received a large number of messages from Shields and Mylk Bar supporters, feeling harassed by people who made comments like, "It's funny that you think you're better than those who voted for Trump … You are a nobody. MAGA ". %MINIFYHTMLe4142a3aad23c9be74177cb3b4a0a79114% Rodríguez told BuzzFeed News that Dennis was included in the group of people who sent her to DM after Shields' call. The jewelry owner received a notice that Dennis mentioned her in her Instagram story with a video of nail-polishing at Mylk Bar prior to quarantine, but Rodriguez's label was not public in Dennis' story. The harassment led Rodríguez to communicate with Gadsden, who she knows is an activist in Charleston. It was then that Gadsden posted a video on his own Instagram story of how Dennis mentioned Rodríguez in his Instagram story, but hid his name so that others would not be able to see him.

"This is how white women show solidarity," Gadsden wrote in his story. "They try to intimidate BIPOC thinking that their lawyers or (fanatic) supporters scare us!" This is when Dennis DM & # 39; d Gadsden, making comments like "Aren't you aware of your absolutely sociopathic behavior? I can't help but send you messages in the hope that you will receive it. Legitimate ur what's wrong with our city." Dennis also said, "Stop using Charleston and its minority claim as a platform to harass people." Gadsden barely replied to Dennis, except that he liked every message and sent a couple of approval emojis. The only words that Gadsden wrote were "Teach Me,quot; in response to Dennis saying, "You will learn." Gadsden told BuzzFeed News that she did not appreciate Dennis' "name calling and use of racial tropes, but unfortunately I think it will be a great story for her." "People like Kathryn Dennis are rewarded with bigger platforms, access to networks, and nationally syndicated programs, people who express what people might see as casually racist views demonstrating micro-attacks on women of color," Gadsden said. "People like Kathryn Dennis are everywhere. They are ubiquitous, they are everywhere in Charleston, and they are rewarded for their behavior and given a place on reality shows. " Rodríguez told BuzzFeed News that he thought Dennis's direct messages to Gadsden were "absolutely abhorrent." "I couldn't believe what I was saying," said Rodríguez. "There is only this racial division in Charleston and people have been so afraid to call it."

