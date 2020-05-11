Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie – In their plans for the birthday & # 39; fun & # 39; from Shiloh!

Shiloh's fourteenth birthday is just around the corner, and therefore an internal report claims to know that his parents have big plans for the day, despite the quarantine! As fans may know, Shiloh celebrates her birthday on May 27, and thus it appears that the former Hollywood partner is determined to make it "fun,quot; for her teenage daughter.

Shiloh may be isolated just like the rest of the planet, but that doesn't mean that her parents won't do anything to celebrate her birthday and that on May 27, unlike every other day, they get mixed up due to the COVID quarantine. -19.

In a source revealed through HollywoodLife, ‘Brad and Angelina live so close to each other that it will be easy for Shiloh to spend time with them both on their birthday. What he really wants is a party with his friends, but unfortunately it will have to be postponed until the closure. But both Brad and Angelina will make the day special for her, independently and it will be entirely up to Shiloh how she wants to divide her time. "

They also said that dish Brad has a tradition of preparing Shiloh's breakfast on his birthday so that he can start the day there and then have dinner with his mother, it really will be up to her to choose. She is now a teenager, so they try to give her as much autonomy as possible. Of course, there will be a party with his brothers and sisters. Brad will make it fun for all the kids. "

A second source also mentioned that Brad has been thinking a lot about how to make the day special for his 14-year-old daughter under the circumstances.

In the end, he realized that all the ideas he had aside, the most important thing is to do something simple like enjoying a good dinner with the rest of the family.

However, that doesn't mean they can't do something extra too, and the source noted that the actor is still working to prepare everything and demonstrate to children that they can have fun even in quarantine!



