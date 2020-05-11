Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif takes a boxer's knocked-out nose

Alexa, play "Eye of the Tiger,quot; by Survivor.

On this brand new night Botched, Dr. Paul Nassif was commissioned to rebuild professional boxer Chris& # 39; nose after multiple breaks and surgeries. According to the retired athlete, over the course of 33 years, he broke his nose "approximately 22 times."

"I had three surgeries to fix it, but as my boxing progressed and my nose broke more, it got worse and worse over the years," Chris explained in a confessional. "I wasn't breathing! I wasn't breathing because I didn't have a nose, I had a flat nose."

After reconstructive surgeries left him with a "pancake nose," Chris began struggling with his mental health. As a result, he launched into boxing and abandoned his marriage.

"I thought if I couldn't fix my nose, all I have are these and I buried myself in boxing," he added. "I forgot I was a husband, I destroyed my marriage."