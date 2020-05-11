Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif takes a boxer's knocked-out nose

Alexa, play "Eye of the Tiger,quot; by Survivor.
On this brand new night Botched, Dr. Paul Nassif was commissioned to rebuild professional boxer Chris& # 39; nose after multiple breaks and surgeries. According to the retired athlete, over the course of 33 years, he broke his nose "approximately 22 times."
"I had three surgeries to fix it, but as my boxing progressed and my nose broke more, it got worse and worse over the years," Chris explained in a confessional. "I wasn't breathing! I wasn't breathing because I didn't have a nose, I had a flat nose."
After reconstructive surgeries left him with a "pancake nose," Chris began struggling with his mental health. As a result, he launched into boxing and abandoned his marriage.
"I thought if I couldn't fix my nose, all I have are these and I buried myself in boxing," he added. "I forgot I was a husband, I destroyed my marriage."
Therefore, Chris hoped that Dr. Nassif could not only restore his breathing, but also his happiness. Now retired from boxing, Chris declared it was time to fix his nose "forever,quot;.
Was Dr. Nassif able to give the winner of the Golden Gloves everything he hoped for?
During a consultation with Dr. Nassif and Dr. Terry DubrowChris detailed his case file, which included a septoplasty, a terrible postoperative infection, and more.
"Having nasal surgery while you are an active boxer is like sinus surgery, a lift just before you have children," Dr. Nassif told the Botched camera. "What is the point?"
In the examination room, the famous plastic surgeon revealed that the new patient needed a "complete septal reconstruction,quot;. Fortunately, Dr. Nassif had a game plan for Chris's nose, which featured an open rhinoplasty and a harvested rib.
In the operating room, Nassif and his team found rock-shaped scar tissue inside Chris's nose. To make matters worse, the surgery nearly derailed as the surgical team struggled to find a septum.
Despite these minor setbacks, Nassif successfully completed the surgery, giving Chris a "firmer,quot; and "straighter,quot; nose.
"Overall, Chris should have an appointment next week," joked the popular surgeon.
Weeks after surgery, a newly confident Chris came out and showed his new nose for the world to see.
"Before my surgery, I had a rubber nose, I was having trouble breathing and I was aware of hanging out with my friends," Chris concluded. "But now, thanks to Dr. Nassif, my nose is sculpted and supported."
