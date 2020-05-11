Boosie Badazz clarifies Jay-Z's involvement in her transphobic comment scandal

Instagram / https: //www.beyonce.com/

Prior to this, the Baton Rouge star said Beyonce's husband tried to speak to him after he faced a backlash over his comments about NBA player Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter.

Boosie Badazz (Lil boosie) previously alluded that after being in the news for his comments about the NBA star Dwyane WadeZaya's transgender daughter, Jay Z I tried to talk to him. However, in a new interview, Boosie clarified her own statement.

"People were wrong," the Baton Rouge star explained in a recent episode of VladTV. "The owner of my reality show, he knows Jay. We started to lose publicity."

He went on to add, "I like it, I'm going to call Jay. Jay can put you on the line with Dwyane Wade and you guys do some shit. We clear this up and go get the bag. Whoopty woo. Jay can make it happen." He is the one who can make it happen. He from New York, my son from New York. I was like, no, bruh. "

Boosie, however, was unapologetic about his comments that many considered transphobic. "I agree with what I'm standing on. I don't feel like he said anything bad to apologize," he insisted.

During the interview, Boosie revealed that he was scolded by his mother, sharing that she "got into (his) a ** about the situation." She added: "From there I got that phrase, 'Who am I to judge?' Because she kept saying that. And I just did the song."

According to the rapper, his mother noted that people may not like the things he did. He understood that his mother only tried to "get into his head to turn him over," but "he doesn't apologize."

"I feel like kids can't make decisions like that at that age and I just believe in traditional values, that's all," he said. "And people took it the wrong way, but I wasn't trying to hurt anyone about it. I have nothing against anyone or anything like that."

Previously, Boosie told him Charlamagne Tha God if you ever planned to apologize to Dwyane. "No … they already tried to do that. They tried to put something together with a meeting with Jay-Z," he said.

In crafting her story, Boosie continued, "They say Jay-Z will put him on the phone and all that, I have to apologize for saving this and saving that." However, he refused and said, "Hey, tell Jay-Z I don't want to talk. I don't apologize for that. I don't give a shit if Jesus calls me to apologize. I said what I said, man. I felt that was correct. "