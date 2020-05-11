"Bob's Burgers" renewed for season 11 by Fox – Up News Info

Fox has made it official, formally renewing its Emmy-winning animated series Bob's Burgers for the eleventh season.

While the other two veteran Fox animated series, The Simpsons and Family man, are in the middle of two-station orders, Bob's Burgers it had been collected during this current season. Speaking to Up News Info in January, Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn indicated that the animated series would be renewed.

"Bob's Burgers going to be on Fox for a long time, "he said.

Like all animated series, Bob's Burgers He had already been working on episodes for the upcoming season due to the long production times involved. Today, Bob's Burgers‘The eleventh season was unveiled as part of Fox's Fall 202 calendar.

Bob's Burgers, a two-time Emmy winner for Best Animated Show, comes from creator / executive producer Loren Bouchard and 20th Century Fox TV.