Blueface's Baby Mama looks angry, beats him up in Mother's Day video

In a video that the rapper from & # 39; Thotiana & # 39; She posted to Instagram Stories on Sunday May 10, Jaidyn Alexis was seen aggressively stacking paper cups while looking angry.

There seemed to be a problem in paradise between Blue face and her baby mom Jaidyn Alexis. The rapper recently visited her social media account to honor her baby mom on Mother's Day, but she seemed unimpressed.

In a video uploaded to Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 10, Jaidyn was seen aggressively stacking paper cups while looking angry. "Jaidyn, are you preparing our party? Eh?" Blueface asked. While Jaidyn ignored him, she continued, "Hello? It's us today, boys. We don't talk much, but happy Mother's Day!"

However, he did not give up and added, "Hello? Hello?" As his son Javaughn kept calling him, Blueface continued to say to Jaidyn, "So you're not happy? Are we not happy?" That was the last straw for Jaidyn when she said, "Stop!" before hitting Blueface with the cup.

That didn't stop Blueface from paying tribute to Jaidyn for Mother's Day. In a separate post, she posted an old video when Jaidyn was pregnant with her son and when she was in the hospital for labor.

It remains to be seen why Jaidyn was angry at Blueface in the video.

Seeing him, fans had mixed reactions. Jaidyn was clowned by a fanatic commenting, "Was he trying to make the 'cup song'?Perfect tone& # 39; or something like that? "Singer Queen NaijaMeanwhile, he felt Jaidyn's action on the clip was identifiable. "When you're angry, you do everything aggressively hahaha," he wrote.

While Blueface may not be the best companion, he certainly is a good parent. Celebrating the Javaughn milestone amidst the coronavirus blockade, rapper "Thotiana" donned the Spider-Man outfit and pulled out all the stunts to impress his son.

In an Instagram video posted on Sunday, April 25, the 23-year-old could be seen dressing up as Tom hollandThe superhero character is dressed in the iconic red and blue outfit. He did a few laps in a backyard that has the word "BLUEFACE" written on what appeared to be blue grass. As her son continued to exclaim "Spider-Man", she climbed a wall before running back to her son.