Blue Ivy hilariously interrupts Tina Knowles and Solange's mother's day video

https://www.beyonce.com/WENN

Beyonce and Jay-Z's 8-year-old daughter makes her grandmother and aunt laugh while demanding recognition as Tina greets & # 39; all the beautiful mothers & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

There is no mother's day without a child. That's what perhaps Blue Ivy wanted to remind everyone of when she hilariously interrupted her grandmother Tina Knowles and her aunt. Solange Knowles& # 39; Mother's Day in an Instagram video.

On Sunday, May 10, Tina posted a video of herself and Solange as a team to wish their mothers a happy Mother's Day. "Happy Mother's Day!" Solange opened the clip, before her mother followed, "Happy Mother's Day to all beautiful mothers," as the 33-year-old singer pointed her finger at her mother.

But Blue Ivy attracted attention as she also demanded recognition on Mother's Day. "And don't forget all the beautiful daughters. And I'm one of them," she heard screaming in the background, causing Tina and Solange to chuckle. Unable to contain the laughter, the two ladies abruptly ended the video.

Tina captioned the video: "Happy Mother's Day to my bond, God's gift, my way. Happy Mother's Day to a terrific mother! My huge additional blessings! Doris and I did that! Happy Valentine's Day! Doris RIH mothers Thank you for sharing Kelly with me. "

<br />

%MINIFYHTML7f760cbf7da4a38e702f49ca0c1a1a2a14%

While the video is about honoring mothers, people can't help but talk about Blue's hilarious and spontaneous reaction. "Blue wants her recognition for making her mother a mother," one tried to explain what the 8-year-old daughter of Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z said.

Another repeated: "BlueIvy said that we kids will not be forgotten in #MothersDay," while a third follower similarly commented, "Blue said don't leave her out."

Others found Blue's interruption fun, with a single script: "Blue on the back letting them know chirps are the reason it will always be fun." Another added: "Blue Ivy is funny! Side note, she could be a voice actress. She's so excited."

Beyonce herself paid tribute to her mother Tina in her own Instagram post. Repeating her "wild" greeting, she wrote along with a photo of her mother and a collage of photos of other mothers: "Dear Mom, I am grateful for every part of you and every second I share with you. Thank you for giving me life and thanks for expanding My conscience. I could not have done anything I have done in my life without your strength, your wisdom and your prayers. "

<br />

She continued to share how she aspires to be like her mother: "My greatest goal in life is for my children to feel the love that you make us feel. I thank you and I thank you with all your admiration and respect. To anyone who reads, please, thank and appreciate your mother today and every day. I am sending all my love and positivity to anyone who misses their angel mothers today. I love you all. Gang gang gang and thank you for all Mother's Day wishes Big hugs from Texas, mom B. "