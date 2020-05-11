Blue Angels to fly over Detroit on Tuesday – Up News Info Detroit

– The Angels of the US Navy USA They are scheduled to fly over Detroit on Tuesday.

The 21-minute flyover is a salute to COVID-19 front-line responders.

The flight route was originally scheduled to fly over Detroit in April, but was postponed.

Tuesday's flight route is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. at 11:51 a.m.

Residents must observe the flyover from the safety of their domestic quarantine and refrain from traveling to view the flyover.

