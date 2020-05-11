Black woman lawyer selected as lead prosecutor in the Ahmaud Arbery case

Roomies, the prosecuting attorney in the Ahmuad Arbery case has been announced. Sworn in as District Attorney in 2019, Joyette Holmes has accepted the appointment as prosecutor.

In a press release issued by the Cobb County District Attorney's Office, he stated:

"Cobb District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes announces that she has accepted the appointment of Attorney General Chris Carr from her office to prosecute the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, and that the call to serve will not be taken lightly," he said. the press release.

He continued: "The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, with aggravated assault and murder in Arbery's death."

By ensuring that they will collect all the necessary materials, they also ensured that they will continue to search for new information related to this case. "Our office will immediately assemble all of the materials related to the investigation thus far and will continue to seek additional information to advance this case," said DA Holmes.

As the statement continues, the district attorney's office also reiterated that they are committed to the "process of seeking justice in this case."

As you may recall, Ahmad Arbery was shot dead by two white men, Gregory and Travis McMichael, while jogging in February this year.

It was not until last week, after the video of the incident appeared, that the two were arrested and charged with the crime.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!