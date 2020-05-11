bitcoin: Coronavirus casts doubt on bitcoin's recovery after third & # 39; halving & # 39; – Last News

As bitcoin investors prepare for a long-awaited technical adjustment that will halve the crypto's new supply, the coronavirus pandemic has created uncertainty about the expected recovery that has historically accompanied such events.

This "halving,quot;, the third in bitcoin's 11-year history, has been widely noted. Previous events fueled large increases in bitcoin's market value, but this time around there is a wild card in the form of a coronavirus pandemic, some analysts said.

"From an efficient market perspective, any fundamental reaction to halving should be very costly right now," said Matt Weller, global head of market research at GAIN Capital. "After all, it is hard to imagine a more predictable event than a steady supply reduction that has been slated for over a decade in a highly traded liquid asset …"

Bitcoin relies on "mining,quot; computers that validate transaction blocks by competing to solve math puzzles every 10 minutes. In return, the first miner who solves the puzzle and clears the transaction receives new bitcoins.

The technology was designed in such a way that it reduces the reward for miners in half after every 210,000 blocks mined or roughly every four years, a move aimed at controlling inflation. That reduction in the speed at which the new bitcoin enters the system should theoretically raise the price.

The halving could happen as early as Monday or Tuesday, and most Bitcoin platforms show that it only needed about 100 blocks before reaching the halving threshold.

The mining reward is currently 12.5 bitcoins per mined block. In the middle of this week, the reward will drop to 6.25 new bitcoins.

In the lead-up to the cut in the middle of this week, bitcoin had risen nearly 40% since the start of the year and rose more than 85% from its lows. It was last at $ 8,630, down 14% from last week's peak.

In comparison, the dollar index is up 3.3% so far this year.

HALF AND HALF AGAIN

The first half occurred in November 2012 when the mining reward dropped from 50 bitcoins to 25, and the second half occurred in July 2016, when it was further reduced to 12.5 bitcoin. This deflationary event has historically marked the beginning of Bitcoin's most dramatic bullfights over a period of several years, though not before a brief sell-off.

The two previous bitcoin halves drove concentrations of about 10,000% from late 2012 to 2014, and about 2,500% from mid-2016 to the all-time high of the coin, just $ 20,000 in December 2017, according to traders.

"Historical events do not necessarily predict future events, but it also has a psychological level," said Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of crypto exchange Binance.

"Since miners will cost almost twice as much to produce bitcoins, they are not willing to sell when the price falls below the psychological level."

There are only 21 million bitcoins and more than 18 million are already in circulation.

Ryan Watkins, a research analyst at the crypto data platform Messari, believes that the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak could be a major obstacle to Bitcoin's closure after the "halving,quot;.

However, Jake Yocom-Piatt, co-founder and project leader at cryptocurrency Decred, believes that halving will be a positive event for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, especially in a pandemic.

"A pandemic is very much a deflationary-type event. Economic activity is going to plummet. Bitcoin's 'halving' is necessarily a deflationary move," Yocom-Piatt said, adding that such a scenario would be optimistic for cryptocurrencies.

Some analysts said there are signs that a major recovery could be underway, involving retail or private investors.

Bitcoin bulls say the price should go up as supply runs out and assuming demand is stable.

Dan Morehead, co-chief investment officer at investment firm Pantera, said Bitcoin could peak at $ 115,212 based on supply and demand dynamics.

"I realize the price may sound absurd to some today. But $ 5,000 sounded as ridiculous as our first written price forecast when we launched the Pantera Bitcoin Fund at $ 65 per bitcoin," Morehead said.

"I'm just saying there is more than a 50-50 chance that Bitcoin will go up and up in a big way."

