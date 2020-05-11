Billie Eilish granted a restraining order after a fanatic invaded her home

Harmony Korine
Billie eilish is trying to stay safe.
ME! The news can confirm that the Grammy winner and her parents received a temporary restraining order from a fan who she says came too close for her comfort.
A judge ordered Prenell Rousseau to stay 200 yards away from Billie and her family. Furthermore, the individual must cease all effective contact immediately. The next hearing is scheduled for June 1.
ME! News also heard about Billie's brother Finneas it was not on the restraining order request.
So what caused the request? According to police records, Prenell was arrested on May 5 for trespassing and released the following day.
However, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Billie shared more information about Prenell's alleged behavior that prompted her to take further action. In legal documents, Billie alleged that the 24-year-old girl visited her home multiple times and exhibited "erratic behavior,quot; on her property.
"While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while continuing to participate in a periodic monologue," Billie said in legal documents via TMZ. "My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused …"
The singer claims that Prenell appeared seven times and was not wearing a face mask on five of those visits.
ME! The news has reached Billie's team for additional comment.
Like many celebrities today, Billie is following social estrangement and orders to stay home. At the same time, he keeps in touch with fans by offering special presentations at home.
The "bad boy,quot; singer appeared on Homefest: James Corden & # 39; s Late Late Show special and the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America.
