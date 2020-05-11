Billie Eilish granted a restraining order after a fanatic invaded her home

Billie eilish is trying to stay safe.

ME! The news can confirm that the Grammy winner and her parents received a temporary restraining order from a fan who she says came too close for her comfort.

A judge ordered Prenell Rousseau to stay 200 yards away from Billie and her family. Furthermore, the individual must cease all effective contact immediately. The next hearing is scheduled for June 1.

ME! News also heard about Billie's brother Finneas it was not on the restraining order request.

So what caused the request? According to police records, Prenell was arrested on May 5 for trespassing and released the following day.

However, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Billie shared more information about Prenell's alleged behavior that prompted her to take further action. In legal documents, Billie alleged that the 24-year-old girl visited her home multiple times and exhibited "erratic behavior,quot; on her property.