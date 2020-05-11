Big iPhone 12 leak reveals several next-gen features – BGR

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro models feature a 120Hz ProMotion display.

The iPhone 12 Pro models will reportedly include a larger battery to support the improved refresh rate and 5G support.

All Apple iPhone 12 models will include major improvements to the camera.

Every time Apple introduces a new technology, it usually appears on the iPhone before moving on to the iPad. However, Apple's 120Hz ProMotion display has long been an obvious exception to the rule. Originally featured as a feature on Apple iPad Pro models, a new video from EverythingApple Pro The YouTube channel reveals that advanced display technology will finally hit the iPhone with the launch of iPhone 12 later this year.

The displays on Apple's iPhone 11 feature a 60Hz refresh rate, so the updated display on the iPhone 12 should allow for better responsiveness, smoother scrolling, and "smoother motion content." The leak also claims that iPhone 12 Pro models will incorporate a variable update dynamic shift that will toggle between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the environment of the use case.

The 120Hz ProMotion display is likely to be exclusive to the 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro models, while the low-end 6.1 and 5.4-inch models will maintain the 60Hz refresh rate found on current iPhones. Additionally, all iPhone 12 models will feature OLED displays, which is worth noting given that the entry-level iPhone 11 was sold last year with an LCD display.

The video also reveals that the battery capacity on iPhone 12 Pro models will be 4,400 mAh to support the highest refresh rate and of course the inclusion of a 5G chipset. By contrast, the iPhone 11 Pro's battery has a capacity of 3,046 mAh.

As for other iPhone 12 features, the video quotes Max Weinbach, who reveals that the notch on the iPhone 12 will be clearly smaller than on previous models. Also, Face ID on iPhone 12 will incorporate a wider angle of use which should make it much easier to unlock your device from a variety of different angles.

Of particular interest is the claim that the ability of the iPhone 12 to take sharp, vibrant photos in low-light environments will be clearly better than what is currently available on the iPhone 11. Since low-light photography on the iPhone 11 is Unbelievable, we're certainly intrigued to see what camera enhancements Apple brings to the table with the iPhone 12.

Other in-process camera features reportedly include better white balance on people's faces and better portrait mode photos thanks to the inclusion of a LiDAR sensor on the back. The telephoto lens on the iPhone 12 may also have a 3x optical zoom compared to the 2x optical zoom on the iPhone 11 Pro. There have also been rumors that the iPhone 12 might include the ability to shoot video in portrait mode.

And while you may want to take this with a grain of salt, EverythingApple Pro He adds that Apple's iPhone 12 naming scheme will consist of a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Plus and a 5.4-inch entry-level iPhone 12.

As for size, a previous report on the iPhone 12 launch indicated that the next-generation iPhone 12 Pro Max will be slightly taller and wider than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. It will also have smaller bezels compared to its predecessor.

Some other iPhone 12 tidbits include the following: Navy Blue will replace Midnight Green and iPhone 12 will not include a Smart Connector.

All that said, the main feature of the iPhone 12 will be its 5G support. Whether or not that helps drive iPhone sales remains to be seen, especially in light of the economic impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On a related note, the iPhone 12 release schedule is still up in the air. Although iPhone releases generally fall in September, the coronavirus has partially delayed the development process, and we've seen reports that the iPhone 12 launch may be delayed until October or November.

Image Source: EverythingApple Pro