Bicycle lanes in Long Beach, Beaches at Seal Beach reopen – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Outdoor recreation areas are opening in Long Beach on Monday, along with the beaches in Seal Beach, but with established restrictions.

People who have been kept safe in their homes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus can now take the Long Beach bike and pedestrian trail on Monday. However, with the parking lots closed, those activities will be available primarily to locals.

Tennis courts, archery fields, and disc golf will also open for play in Long Beach.

Further south, Seal Beach will open the arena, with new rules. The beaches will be open from Monday to Thursday during the day for active use. Picnics or gatherings in the arena will not be permitted.

Parking lots at Seal Beach will also remain closed to discourage people from flocking to the area.

The hiking trails in Los Angeles County opened over the weekend, attracting masked people observing patterns of social estrangement. In Huntington Beach, despite the partial reopening, there were protests demanding a full reopening.