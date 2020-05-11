BFI-backed UK EIS Fund invests in VR Studio Maze Theory – Up News Info

The Creative Content EIS Fund in the UK, which was set up last summer to support independent production companies and is backed by the BFI, has made its third investment, I can reveal.

Following previous investments in Wonderhood Studios by former C4 boss David Abraham and Colin Firth and Ged Doherty's Raindog Films, the Fund has now taken a step in a different direction by supporting digital entertainment studio Maze Theory.

The production company is best known for its work in virtual reality games, as it has created experiences for franchises that include Doctor who and Peaky Blinders. The Fund said the money will allow it to significantly increase its user base.

"A key aspect of this investment is the enormous potential for Maze to develop VR (and other experiences) for premium film and television franchises," Fund Director Stephen Fuss explained to Up News Info. “This will create new sources of income for those franchises and an exciting experience for fans. Maze with premium IP has already been trusted as Doctor who and Peaky Blinders. Along with the rapid expansion of the virtual reality market, this places them in a unique position to become a world leader in delivering these types of experiences to well-established film and television franchises. "

Related story Leaked movie and television security documents uncover the enormous complexities of restarting dramatic dramas %MINIFYHTML47e1a65af109c86ac7247952f2a52d9b14%

The Fund was created in June 2019 to raise capital to support UK companies using the government's Business Investment Scheme (EIS), which allows start-ups to raise capital from investors whose financial commitment is offset by the reduction of taxes. The scheme was created to encourage start-up business economics, but it has had a controversial link to the movie business, with claims that some producers and financiers have misused it. In response, the government relaunched EIS a couple of years ago to refocus on supporting business growth.

The Fund is managed by Calculus Capital and Stargrove Pictures, in association with the BFI (which has no financial stake), and is seeking to raise a total of $ 26M (£ 20M), investing around $ 1.3M- $ 4M (£ 1M – £ 3M) per company in general expenses and development expenses. Companies must have been created in the last seven years to qualify.

Maze Theory also received a second grant (the Immersive Technology Investment Accelerator) from the Government's UKRI Future Hearings Program, which included an equivalent funding investment from Vive X.

"The world is facing tough times right now, but the gaming sector continues to be resilient in times of economic uncertainty," said Maze Theory CEO Ian Hambleton. “These investments and our new content initiatives allow us to grow our fan base and drive our business. We remain as committed as ever to delivering brilliant gaming experiences. "

"Maze Theory has an impressive team with a proven track record of developing and launching successful games," added Alexandra Lindsay, chief investment officer at Calculus Capital. "Once the opportunity was identified through our network, we were drawn to Maze Theory's ability to secure high-profile IP, resulting in a large list of accredited titles, each of which has high business capabilities. In addition, the The team's ability to develop games on multiple platforms provides the company with diversification and exposure to larger markets. "