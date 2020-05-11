Beyonce's poignant mother's day post is about Tina and many more famous moms – Jay-Z's wife also shares never-before-seen photos of her family

Beyonce has delighted mom Tina Knowles Lawson with a special Mother's Day tribute that featured a deep message and never-before-seen photos.

Beyonce posted over a dozen photos of Tina over the years in a loving Mother's Day post. The singer, who is also the mother of three children, thanked Tina for giving her life and for being her greatest support throughout her epic career.

Queen Bey also told Mom Tina that she appreciates everything she has taught her in her life.

The Texan diva wrote: “Dear Mom, I am grateful for every part of you and every second that I share with you. Thank you for giving me life, and thank you for expanding my consciousness. I could not have done anything I have done in my life without your strength, your wisdom and your prayers. My biggest goal in life is for my children to feel the love that you make us feel. I appreciate you and thank you with every ounce of admiration and respect. To anyone who reads, please thank and appreciate your mother today and every day. I am sending all my love and positivity to anyone who misses their angel mothers today. I love you all deeply. Gang gang gang gang 🥰 and thanks for all Mother's Day wishes. Sending hugs from Big Texas, Mama B.🐝 ”

The large photo montage also features images of countless celebrities, including Kelly Rowland, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

One person said this: “Imagine giving birth to the best performer of all time. I read this in Beyoncé's voice. 😩 You went into your photo files of babies famous for this, huh? 😭 Happy Mother's Day, Tina and Mom Bey. ✨✨🐝 "

Another supporter stated, "Bey just gave us a full rehearsal on Mother's Day, and I love this for us." Tina really pulled out a goat. It is forever respect. I think we can all thank you, mom 👑.

This commenter wrote: “Tina always seems like she doesn't play games, and I love it. She has such a kind heart, and I love Mom B. very much. ”

This sponsor told the diva and her mother, “Beyoncé is writing a legend. 2020 full of surprises. Can you imagine giving birth to Beyoncé? Tina is the definition of WIN 👑damn. It even included a photo of Meg and her mother. 😩❤️ "

Jay-Z's wife has always been family oriented.



