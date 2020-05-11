Betty Wright dies at the age of 66

Roommates, we send our deepest condolences to the family of legendary soul and R,amp;B singer Betty Wright.

On Sunday, her family confirmed that she passed away. An official cause of death was not disclosed, however, the family released a statement, and thanked everyone for their love and support.

In the official statement, her family said, "We know that there are so many people who have been impacted by her life, love, and light; and you may want to share her memory. Out of respect for the family, we would like to keep this solemn moment of mourning and loss ”.

May 2 Chaka khan He turned to social media and asked everyone to keep Betty Wright in their prayers. She said, "Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My dear sister, Betty Wright, now she needs all your prayers." What Will It Be, It Will Be | Whatever It Will Be. " In the name of Jesus, we pray for Sister Betty. All my love Chaka. "

Many other celebrities also shared their condolences after the news. DJ Khaled, who collaborated with Betty White on her 2016 album "Major Key,quot;, spoke about her passing and said, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! BETTY WRIGHT YOU ARE ANGEL! YOU ONE OF MY MOST REAL FRIENDS I HAVE!" YOU'RE LIKE A MOM TO ME! YOU HAD MY BACK FROM THE BEGINNING! WE HAVE MADE BEAUTIFUL MUSIC TOGETHER! Betty Wright is an icon! AND MIAMI'S MOTHER! Betty Wright IS GOD LOVES YOU! VIVA BETTY WRIGHT ! I LOVE YOU FOREVER!"

Kelly Rowland also spoke and said: “Rest in peace with the woman who gave us the supreme soul and who meant EVERY WORD. When she sang, Betty Wright !! My condolences to your family! I am praying for all of you during this time!

We continue to send our prayers to the Betty White family during this time.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94