Bernie Sanders reveals it is "highly unlikely,quot; that he will run for president again

After abandoning the 2020 presidential race and endorsing his longtime opponent Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders has made an announcement about his political future. During a recent interview, Bernie revealed that there is likely no chance that he will run for president again, news that his supporters will likely not be very happy about.

@USAToday reports, in a live interview with Robert Costa of the Washington Post, Bernie Sanders was asked directly if he would throw his political hat in the ring for another round in the search for the president, and his response is a final blow to "Bernie Bros. "

Bernie explained: “I think the probability is very, very small. I think next time you will see another candidate with the progressive banner. "However, he offered a small glimmer of hope when he said:" We are not a media person concerned about what will happen in four years. "

Bernie Sanders initially ran for president in 2016 and again in 2020, both times on a progressive platform that advocates for universal healthcare, making colleges and universities free and raising taxes on the wealthy.

At 78 years old, he was the oldest candidate running in the current presidential race, and would have been the oldest president elected if he had won.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!